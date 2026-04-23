The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
2h

The only person Trump ever hired that was actually qualified to do their job was Stormy Daniels.

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16 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Joanne Miller's avatar
Joanne Miller
2h

This administration seeks to find the absolute worst in everything-policies, candidates for office. It seems to be a deliberate effort to ruin not only our country but the entire world. SMH yet again.

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