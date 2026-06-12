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Andy Borowitz
14h

Happy Friday, everyone! I plan to spend Sunday rewatching Nixon’s resignation speech on YouTube. That never gets old.

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Claudia Classon's avatar
Claudia Classon
14h

I’d rather clean the men’s room at Penn Station than celebrate that shithead.

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