WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—According to a poll released on Wednesday, a majority of Americans would support exchanging Donald J. Trump for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Poll respondents agreed that a maximum security prison in El Salvador is an appropriate place to house a felon convicted on 34 counts.
Additionally, they felt that Mr. Garcia, who has no history of supporting tariffs, would be unlikely to engage in a ruinous trade war if he were transferred from El Salvador to the White House.
When asked what legal justification could be used to trade Trump for Garcia, a majority said, “Administrative error.”
TBR Question of the Day: Explain your answer to the poll.
BREAKING!!! The LifeAlert Corporation has announced a new product: the ICE-ALERT PENDANT. “I’ve been abducted and I can’t get away!”, says the abductee in the new ads. Did you know, 90% of people seized by ICE for any reason - or no reason - can be saved from spending the rest of their lives in a foreign prison IF intervention occurs within 90 minutes?
LifeAlert GUARANTEES it has U.S. judges on call 24/7/365. Sonia Sotomayor, for instance, has committed to work a long shift, rumored to be Sunday mornings 9-12 when ICE is especially active cruising past churches looking to extinguish that glow on those who’ve just taken Communion. (Karoline’s response: “Tee-hee”.)
NOT JUST FOR NON-CITIZENS!!!
We are ALL at risk. Get yours NOW. (Children and infant sizes available, of course.)
It’s just too difficult to choose among those three