WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—According to a poll released on Wednesday, a majority of Americans would support exchanging Donald J. Trump for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



Poll respondents agreed that a maximum security prison in El Salvador is an appropriate place to house a felon convicted on 34 counts.



Additionally, they felt that Mr. Garcia, who has no history of supporting tariffs, would be unlikely to engage in a ruinous trade war if he were transferred from El Salvador to the White House.



When asked what legal justification could be used to trade Trump for Garcia, a majority said, “Administrative error.”

TBR Question of the Day: Explain your answer to the poll.

