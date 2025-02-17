WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A poll released on Presidents’ Day reveals that Barack Obama is the most popular living US president while Elon Musk is the least.
Musk garnered a lower approval rating than the avian flu, RFK Jr.’s worm, and the asteroid called 2024 YR4, which scientists believe could destroy Earth in 7 years.
According to a majority of those polled, Musk could destroy the planet in half that time.
In perhaps the worst news for the Tesla CEO, when people were asked who they would trust with their computers, Musk was trounced by Hunter Biden.
TBR Question of the Day: Who is the best all-time US president, and the worst? Leave your comment below:
3-way tie for best: Washington (walked away from the chance to be a king) - Lincoln (preserved the US through its greatest crisis) - and FDR (got the US through the Great Depression and WWII)
No-brainer for worst: Trump. He is not fit to black their boots!
Best: Obama
Worst: Trump
Best ex-president by a country mile: Jimmy Carter.