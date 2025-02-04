Luis Barron/ Pixelnews/Future Publishing via Getty Images

MEXICO CITY (The Borowitz Report)—After persuading him to delay his trade war with her nation, on Monday Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was “confident” Donald J. Trump would not remember to impose a tariff on Mexico a month from now.

“After I got off the phone with him, I was like, ‘He’ll never retain any of this,’” she said. “It’s all good.”

Asked why she was convinced that Trump would not remember the tariff, she said, “Please. He can’t remember his wife’s name.”

In Washington, Trump said that he was looking forward to having a phone conversation with the president of Mexico someday.

TBR Question of the Day: What else is Trump incapable of remembering? Leave your comment below:

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Share