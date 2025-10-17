The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

Happy Friday, all! I hope you'll all join me for the NO KINGS live chat tomorrow! Can't wait to connect with you and hear your stories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
7h

OMG -- so funny! You managed to troll Trump, the Prince, and Santos all in one post. You truly have a gift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
141 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture