On Sunday’s edition of “Meet the Press,” Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was such a relentless firehose of lies that at times he appeared to be auditioning to replace Karoline Leavitt.



His biggest whopper? That he cares about “American kids.”



That’s the risible rationale he gave for applauding the illegal attack on a Venezuelan boat ordered by Whiskey Pete Hegseth—who, one can only hope, will eventually become the first Fox News host to stand trial at The Hague.



Since, as the Trump administration claims, the minuscule craft Pete blew to smithereens was brimming with narco-terrorists jonesing to poison America’s youth—an unlikely mission for a vessel bound for Suriname—Cotton argued that his deep concern for “American kids” compelled him to cheer its obliteration.



The host, Kristin Welker, and another guest, Sen. Adam Schiff of California, both identified Cotton’s gargantuan hypocrisy: if he cares so deeply about the drug scourge that’s killing our children, why doesn’t he howl in protest at Donald Trump’s outrageous pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted of flooding the US with hundreds of tons of cocaine?



And speaking of cocaine: why did Cotton enthusiastically vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as HHS Secretary?



As a drug dealer in college and a drug consumer afterward, Bobby K has the distinction of participating on both ends of the narco-cartel supply chain. He has poisoned his brain to such a degree that it’s remarkable a worm found it habitable.



But that’s not my point. If Cotton spends sleepless nights fretting about “American kids,” why did he promote the nomination of an HHS secretary who, via his reprehensible anti-vaccination crusade, could wind up killing thousands of them?



Tom Cotton is an embarrassment to Arkansas—and given that the state’s governor is Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that’s saying something.

