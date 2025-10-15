DOHA, QATAR (The Borowitz Report)—In a major setback for Donald J. Trump, on Wednesday the Emir of Qatar demanded that the Idaho airbase his nation had been promised be built at Mar-a-Lago instead.
In a heated exchange, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reportedly told Trump, “We gave you a 400-million-dollar 747. You’re not sticking us in some Idaho shithole.”
Just hours after Trump caved, national security experts expressed alarm at the Qataris’ move to Mar-a-Lago, warning that they would have access to highly sensitive classified documents stored in the club’s public bathrooms.
For his part, the Emir promised to make “major upgrades” to Trump’s club, starting by fumigating it for bedbugs.
