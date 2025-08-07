Brandon Bell/Getty Images

AUSTIN, TX (The Borowitz Report)—In what they called “an administrative error,” Republican lawmakers on Thursday accidentally redrew the map of Texas so that it rejoined Mexico.

Minutes after the GOP legislators’ colossal error was revealed, their Democratic counterparts issued a statement from their hiding place in Illinois, commenting, “We leave the state for two days and this is what happens.”

As millions of Americans celebrated the departure of the Lone Star State, Mexico offered this response to the Republicans’ unexpected gift of Texas: “No thank you.”

Caption Contest Winner!

Congratulations to subscriber Dennis Bianchi, winner of the TBR Caption Contest! Behold his winning entry:

“All tests indicate you will live longer than we would like.”

