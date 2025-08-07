The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
6h

Big congrats to our caption contest winner!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
marypaz's avatar
marypaz
6h

Perfect, Andy, perfect.

Thank you for starting my day with a smile and a chuckle!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
263 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture