WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Stating that “it was time for a change of scenery,” RFK Jr.’s former worm disclosed on Friday that it had taken up residence in Kristi Noem’s brain.

“When Kristi was hospitalized earlier this week, there were reports of her having an ‘allergic reaction,’” the worm said in a prepared statement. “Actually, that was just her brain reacting to me moving in.”

According to the parasitic nematode, moving from Kennedy’s brain to Noem’s required little adjustment because “I was already familiar with a brain that size.”

The worm added that it was “surprised” how easy it had been to gain access to Noem’s brain, noting, “It’s harder for a US senator to get into one of her press conferences.”

