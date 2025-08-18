Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

ANCHORAGE (The Borowitz Report)—Sarah Palin’s tenure as the dumbest person to set foot in the state of Alaska came to an abrupt end on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the former governor was philosophical about losing her crown of idiocy, declaring, “I had a good run.”

Watching the newly-minted king of stupid ramble incoherently at a press conference in Anchorage, Palin observed, “Whoa—now there’s a moron!”

As for how he clinched the title, Palin opined, “Even I know the difference between Alaska and Russia.”

TBR Quote of the Day: Sarah Palin was the gateway idiot who led to Donald Trump.

