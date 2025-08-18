ANCHORAGE (The Borowitz Report)—Sarah Palin’s tenure as the dumbest person to set foot in the state of Alaska came to an abrupt end on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, the former governor was philosophical about losing her crown of idiocy, declaring, “I had a good run.”
Watching the newly-minted king of stupid ramble incoherently at a press conference in Anchorage, Palin observed, “Whoa—now there’s a moron!”
As for how he clinched the title, Palin opined, “Even I know the difference between Alaska and Russia.”
TBR Quote of the Day: Sarah Palin was the gateway idiot who led to Donald Trump.
TBR Book Club Meeting Tonight!
Tonight’s TBR Book Club live chat will be tonight, August 18, at 7 PM Eastern. We’ll be discussing this month’s selection, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present by Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Paid subscribers will receive an invitation right before the live chat begins. Hope to see you there!
The Borowitz Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'm reminded of Andy's column just before Trump was inaugurated the first time, where he said that George W. Bush was the happiest man on earth, because soon he'd no longer be America's worst president.
She did have a good run but when you compare her to the competition she is just a minor leaguer. Donald and his band of scum are by far the dumbest group to ever set foot in Alaska.