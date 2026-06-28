Horrible News for RepublicansTBR Midterms HQAndy BorowitzJun 28, 2026∙ Paid1,305436156ShareSenator Cindy Hyde-Smith, vehemently disavowing any ties to Nazis. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Welcome to The Borowitz Report’s newest premium feature, TBR Midterms HQ. Between now and November, we’ll offer deep dives into the midterm races you need to know about—and make a few predictions.Today we’ll look at a US Senate contest that’s been very much under the radar, because it’s in a state long considered solidly Republican: Mississippi. The last Democratic senator in The Magnolia State was John C. Stennis, first elected during the Truman administration. Could Democrats end that lengthy dry spell this November? It would be a huge upset, but they have a secret weapon: the Republican incumbent, epic assclown Cindy Hyde-Smith. Because when Cindy opens her mouth, anything can happen.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Andy Borowitz.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.