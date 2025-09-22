MINNEAPOLIS (The Borowitz Report)—According to a new study published on Monday, there is a strong link between Donald Trump being president and increased use of Tylenol.
The study, which was published by the University of Minnesota Medical School, reports that consumption of the pain reliever has increased by nine thousand percent since Trump’s Inauguration in January.
Professor Davis Logsdon, who supervised the study, called the data “surprising,” adding, “We expected the increase to be much greater.”
Logsdon said that the medical school would soon release additional findings linking Trump’s presidency to an increased use of alcohol, marijuana, and crack.
TBR Question of the Day: What has Trump made you consume more of?
I never mix alcohol and Tylenol so I just stick to alcohol.