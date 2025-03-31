Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Support is growing for the notion of Donald J. Trump serving a third term in prison, a new poll released on Sunday indicates.

The poll, conducted by the Opinion Research Institute at the University of Minnesota, reveals that many Americans would like to see Trump serve such a third term even before his second term in the White House is over.

Davis Logsdon, who supervised the survey, said that poll respondents favor exploring “any way to make this happen,” including “a constitutional amendment permitting him to serve several such terms.”

TBR Question of the Day: Who would you like to be Trump’s cellmate?

