WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a stunning case of unintended consequences, the six conservative Supreme Court justices inadvertently ruled that their jobs no longer exist, legal experts revealed on Monday.
By virtually eliminating the role of the nation’s judicial branch last Friday, the Republican justices unwittingly downsized themselves, Constitutional scholars said.
“I’m sure they’re having second thoughts now that they’re unemployed, but it’s too late for them to reverse their ruling,” said Professor Davis Logsdon of the University of Minnesota Law School. “The Constitution explicitly says, ‘No backsies.’”
On Monday morning, a shell-shocked Brett Kavanaugh was seen clearing out his office, lugging an unwieldy beer keg down the Supreme Court’s fabled front steps.
Meanwhile, the sudden demise of the Court has alarmed ex-justices Thomas and Alito, who reportedly asked, “Will this affect our yacht cruises?”
I’ve said this hundreds of times - for the life of me I will never understand the appeal of a demented narcissistic con man. The complete capitulation of elected republicans is mind boggling. I’ve read many analysis but again, I just don’t get it and never will.
Pretty sure congress is working on the same unintended consequence.
After all, think of all of the money we could save by not having elections, paying them, or giving them staff.
Elon Musk approves.