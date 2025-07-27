Share this postThe Borowitz ReportTBR Caption Contest! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTBR Caption Contest! TBR Sunday ReadJul 27, 2025∙ Paid278Share this postThe Borowitz ReportTBR Caption Contest! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore86233ShareJim WATSON / POOL / AFPLast Sunday, TBR published a secret trove of masterful drawings from the Sharpie of Donald J. Trump.Today, another amazing find: a never-before-seen drawing by Trump that is such a work of genius, it deserves its very own caption contest! In addition to worldwide glory, if you win the contest you’ll receive two tickets to my next show, where I’ll meet you and personalize a copy of my book, Profiles in Ignorance. Now that I’ve explained just how high the stakes are, behold the newly discovered Trump drawing below—and let the caption contest begin: This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in