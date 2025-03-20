Dear Reader,
This week marks the one-year anniversary of TBR’s relaunch as an independent newsletter. I want to take a moment to thank you for reading my posts. Working for you is the best job I’ve ever had.
I also want to thank those of you who have shared my posts with others. Thanks to you, The Borowitz Report now has readers in 175 countries. That’s almost as many countries as Donald Trump has alienated.
And last but not least, I want to thank all of you who leave such smart and funny comments on my posts. Reading what you have to say is always a high point of my day.
Over the past twelve months, TBR readers have formed something truly remarkable: a community. This recent note I received from a subscriber named Gloria meant a lot to me: “You not only keep me informed, but also help me feel part of a group."
I love being part of this group with you. We’re living in a dark age. But laughter is better than crying. And mockery trumps tyranny.
We’ll get through this—together.
Andy
P.S. As a token of my appreciation, here is a recent photo of my handsome friend Cookie.
Excuse the absence of jokes today! But I love all of you for being here.
I think I can speak for the entire community, we all love and appreciate you Andy! Thank you!!!