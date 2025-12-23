The Best Political Cartoons of 2025
From a two-time Pulitzer winner.
In 2024, the acclaimed editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes quit The Washington Post after they censored her work. She moved to Substack, and this year won her second Pulitzer. Here are some of her greatest hits from 2025.
Ann imagines the masterpieces that will appear in Trump’s revamped Smithsonian art collection:
These are the visual equal of TBR. “Mona Sleaza” is my favorite - the title alone is worth a Pulitzer, and the image itself is PERFECT! All these cartoons capture the perverse values and ideology perpetuated by the current occupant of the White-and-Gold House. We’re so fortunate to have these to document the MAGA cult, as seen by Americans who value the Constitution, for future historians. Bravo, Andy, for giving us the chance to see Ann’s wonderful work. BRAVA, Ann, for your clear-eyed talent and integrity!