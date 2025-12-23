The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

What better way to celebrate the holidays than the gift of Ann Telnaes❤️?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Irna Gadd's avatar
Irna Gadd
8hEdited

These are the visual equal of TBR. “Mona Sleaza” is my favorite - the title alone is worth a Pulitzer, and the image itself is PERFECT! All these cartoons capture the perverse values and ideology perpetuated by the current occupant of the White-and-Gold House. We’re so fortunate to have these to document the MAGA cult, as seen by Americans who value the Constitution, for future historians. Bravo, Andy, for giving us the chance to see Ann’s wonderful work. BRAVA, Ann, for your clear-eyed talent and integrity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
198 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture