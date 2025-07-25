The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo's avatar
Jo
4h

Thank you for using your voice to encourage people to not buy books from Amazon! So appreciate this and all you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
DeeDee Sanders's avatar
DeeDee Sanders
4h

Book to read: On Tyranny, Twenty Lessons from the 20th Century, Timothy Snyder

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
178 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture