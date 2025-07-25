Last month, TBR launched a book club, and it quickly became our most popular premium feature yet! Here’s how it works:

I recommend a book.

You read it.

I host a live chat with you to discuss it.

And finally, I pose your questions to the author in an exclusive interview.

Last month’s book was Not My Type: One Woman vs. a President, by E. Jean Carroll.

Thousands of you read it and participated in the discussion. It was an incredible community event.

Next, we’ll be reading a bestselling page-turner, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, by Ruth Ben-Ghiat.

This is an extremely important book, but also a highly entertaining one, and the perfect summer beach read. Why do I say that?

Because strongmen rise—but they also fall.

Look for Strongmen at your local library. If they don’t have it, ask them to order it! And if you want to buy your own copy, please don’t order it from that odious newlywed Jeff Bezos. Get it at your local bookstore, or from Bookshop.org, which supports local bookstores across the country. You can order it from them here.

Enjoy this terrific book, and I look forward to discussing it with you in August!

Love,

Andy

Praise for Strongmen:

“Everyone who cares about American democracy should read this book."

― Sarah Kendzior, author of Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America

