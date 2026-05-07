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Andy Borowitz
9hEdited

Patricia is a role model for our times!

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Susie
8h

Thank you, Patricia. Thank you, Andy for keeping this story in front of our eyes.

Remember the statement of Margaret Mead: Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world.

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