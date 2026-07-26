With the Iran War reignited, Donald Trump has turned his attention from denuclearizing Iran towards nuclearizing Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, he struck a deal that will allow the Saudis to develop their own civilian nuclear program.
Supporters say the deal will boost the U.S. nuclear industry, improve diplomatic relations with a key ally against Iran, and prevent Russia or China from swooping in with their own deals. Critics argue that maybe, just maybe, a government that chops journalists up into small pieces shouldn’t have access to nuclear technology. This raises the question: Will the deal help keep Iran in check, or will it lead to a nuclear arms race in the region?
To help readers weigh the pros and cons, TBR has applied the logic behind the Saudi nuclear deal to other situations to see how Trump’s thinking holds up:
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