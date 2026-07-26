With the Iran War reignited, Donald Trump has turned his attention from denuclearizing Iran towards nuclearizing Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, he struck a deal that will allow the Saudis to develop their own civilian nuclear program.

Supporters say the deal will boost the U.S. nuclear industry, improve diplomatic relations with a key ally against Iran, and prevent Russia or China from swooping in with their own deals. Critics argue that maybe, just maybe, a government that chops journalists up into small pieces shouldn’t have access to nuclear technology. This raises the question: Will the deal help keep Iran in check, or will it lead to a nuclear arms race in the region?