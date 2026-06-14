TBR EXCLUSIVE: Since its announcement last year, Donald J. Trump’s “Freedom 250” UFC fight has sparked the ire of patriots and people on BlueSky who want to argue about something. (So, people on BlueSky.)
One of the biggest criticisms is that a UFC fight in no way represents our nation, our history, or what our Founding Fathers intended. However, new research reveals that one little-known Founding Father might have been into this.
To advance our understanding of American history, The Borowitz Report is publishing the following excerpt from the newly discovered journal of Chester “Chet” Dickinson (1739-1781), who was present at the signing of The Declaration of Independence: