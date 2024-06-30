Election anxiety? Try this.TBR Sunday ReadJun 30, 2024∙ Paid39515024ShareBoris Johnson: “People who say we were partying in lockdown simply do not know what they are talking about.” (Anthony Devlin-PA Images via Getty Images)If you’re an American who’s exhausted by U.S. politics, I’ve found the perfect antidote: U.K. politics.You ask, “What difference does U.K. politics make to me?” The answer is zero—and that’s why it’s suc…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in