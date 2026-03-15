Pete Hegseth’s Private Search History TBR Sunday ReadAndy BorowitzMar 15, 2026∙ Paid62744773ShareChip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesNo one has been a more relentless source of information about Donald Trump’s war with Iran than his Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth.Now it can be revealed where Hegseth gets all of his information: from Google.In a TBR exclusive, we have obtained Hegseth’s private search history from the past two weeks. Read it here first, before he accidentally shares it on Signal with everyone in his address book:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in