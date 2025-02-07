If you’re under the impression that there’s no resistance to Trump, it’s because corporate media aren’t showing you pictures like this. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Americans from coast to coast took to the streets to protest Elon Musk’s presidency—despite the corporate media’s claims that there’s been “no resistance.”

Meanwhile, around the world, allies and foes of the U.S. alike agreed that our senile leader’s proposal to turn Gaza into the Trump Riviera was moronic.

Today, the judicial branch fulfilled its constitutional duty and slammed the brakes on Project 2025.

And in our little corner of the world, the response to Van Jones’s call to action on TBR podcast has been overwhelming.

At the end of the podcast, I asked readers to share what they’ve been doing to take part in the resistance. Here are just a few of their comments. I hope you’ll find them as inspiring as I do.

As Van Jones said, “This will not stand.”

At urging of a friend I relentlessly called my red congresspeople in my red gerrymandered state. On speed dial until they picked up. Two offices, two congresspeople. Expressed not only my outrage but resolve to fight with all of my resources the criminal acts of the rethuglican party. And to arrest and deport the illegal immigrant Musk. --Patricia

I called both Wyoming senators today and asked if they became senators to become true statesmen or merely useful idiots for the administration. Too harsh? --Tim

I am contributing to the campaigns of Democratic candidates running in special elections for US House seats. We are in striking distance of a majority. --Mark

I'm going to the 50501 protest on Wednesday (50 states, 50 protests, 1 day). I am really really trying to get friends who talk the talk to walk the walk by contacting reps and donating to: the ACLU because we need lots of lawsuits, AOC because she is the only one I've heard who is getting loud until yesterday, Public Citizen--lawsuits again. Fetterman and McCormick's phones don't even take messages so I leave them on their websites which are completely devoid of any meaningful reaction to what's happening. I have a lot of training and experience visiting politicians' offices so I will get a group of friends to go with me since I don't feel my message is getting thru by phone or website. --Betsy

Please sign up for Postcards to Voters. It really helps get candidates elected, especially in special elections where getting the vote out can make all the difference. It is free for candidates to sign up and the cost to the writer is minimal. I ordered postcards from Etsy and rolls of postcard stamps. It is easy, feels empowering and effective. --Marjorie

I'm a Massachusetts Democrat woman who just sent letters to all Republican Senators appealing not to their ethics, integrity, patriotism, etc., because there's no point - but appealing to their big, fat, bloated macho egos, asking them why are they letting Musk piss all over their turf and why don't they stop him emasculating them and making the Senate irrelevant and impotent...BTW I identified myself as a Republican man because who would listen to a Democrat woman, esp. from MA, except of course my hero and force of nature, Elizabeth Warren. --June

As the editor of a local newspaper. I have reached out to the VFW and gave them a non-political column on our site. The bad guys cannot own our flag and our vets. The Vets need to know that they are valued and cared about by the greater community. They do not have to rely on the Republicans. Positive, energetic, supportive coverage. No candidates but plenty of PTSD support and engagement. We are a small outfit, but we’re trying. --Maureen

I repeat to myself what sustained me through being a Vietnam draftee. They can control what they will, but they cannot have my humanity, nor my soul. --Fred

