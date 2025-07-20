Share this postThe Borowitz ReportThe Sharpie Art Masterpieces of Donald J. TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Sharpie Art Masterpieces of Donald J. TrumpTBR Sunday ReadJul 20, 2025∙ Paid343Share this postThe Borowitz ReportThe Sharpie Art Masterpieces of Donald J. TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore30332ShareJim WATSON / POOL / AFP***A TBR EXCLUSIVE!***When the Wall Street Journal reported that he drew a naked woman as a gift for Jeffrey Epstein, Donald J. Trump issued a vehement denial: “I don’t draw pictures.” But that statement was an uncharacteristic display of modesty. For it turns out that Donald J. Trump is the most prolific master of the art of drawing working today.The following drawings, obtained exclusively by TBR and published here for the first time, show Trump the artist at the height of his powers, working in his favorite medium: the Sharpie. Behold these creations and decide for yourself: Is Donald Trump the Michelangelo of Mar-a-Lago? This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in