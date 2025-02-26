Along with walking the dog and turning off cable news, music has been keeping me sane during Elon Musk’s flaming Cybertruck of a presidency.
I’ve been returning to old favorites, like Elvis Costello and The Smiths—and discovering new favorites, like Jesse Welles.
The 30-year-old singer/songwriter from Arkansas has been compared to Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, and Woody Guthrie. When you listen to his music, you’ll understand why.
He’s been building a major following lately with protest songs that are topical, catchy, and funny. Check out this recent one, “The Inauguration.”
And he did a great cover version of this Creedence classic:
If you want to hear more of Welles’s songs, go to YouTube and Spotify.
Also keeping me sane: the good people at Funny Times now have a free cartoon newsletter! You can sign up for it here.
Your column is one of my essential tethers to sanity. I get my news from The Guardian and NPR, getting just the facts without the entertainment factor. I write to my Senators and House Representative making my wishes known as well as questioning which part of the Constitution do they fail to understand. I also offer to provide an explanation for them on the meaning of oath and what is required of one who pledges an oath. I provide monthly funding to you, the ACLU and the SPLC. I have informed the DNC to cease and desist and cease any contact to me requesting further support until they represent that they have regained consciousness and are ready to get off their dead asses and do something in at least some even slight amount of protest.
