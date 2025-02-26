Jesse Welles performing at Farm Aid 2024 in Saratoga Springs, New York. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Along with walking the dog and turning off cable news, music has been keeping me sane during Elon Musk’s flaming Cybertruck of a presidency.

I’ve been returning to old favorites, like Elvis Costello and The Smiths—and discovering new favorites, like Jesse Welles.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter from Arkansas has been compared to Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, and Woody Guthrie. When you listen to his music, you’ll understand why.

He’s been building a major following lately with protest songs that are topical, catchy, and funny. Check out this recent one, “The Inauguration.”

And he did a great cover version of this Creedence classic:

If you want to hear more of Welles’s songs, go to YouTube and Spotify.

Also keeping me sane: the good people at Funny Times now have a free cartoon newsletter! You can sign up for it here.

TBR Question of the Day: What’s been keeping you sane during this shitshow? Leave your suggestions below:

