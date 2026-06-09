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Andy Borowitz
7h

Who are Trump’s backup choices for AG?

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Joanne Elizabeth Schulze
7h

Blanche read the book "Law School for Dummies" along with CliffNotes several times. Why would he need to go to law school now that he works for a dummy?

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