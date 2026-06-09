Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In the latest abrupt departure from the Trump administration, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the Department of Justice to pursue his lifelong dream of going to law school.

“Ever since I was a little kid and watched ‘Matlock,’ I dreamed about someday becoming a lawyer,” Blanche told reporters. “Now I intend to turn that dream into a reality.”

Blanche, who revealed that he is already studying for the LSAT, acknowledged that getting into law school “isn’t going to be easy.”

“I’m going to be competing against a lot of qualified applicants,” he said. “I’ve heard that Pam Bondi is also applying.”

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