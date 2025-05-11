Welcome to the final installment of Traitor of the Week—and we’re going out with a bang, nominating six traitors in one fell swoop!
In this series I profile the most egregious enablers of the fascist regime presently vandalizing the US—and ask you, the reader, to choose the worst.
An inspiration for this series is Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborator in Norway whose villainy was so epic that his last name has become a synonym for traitor.
With apologies to Norwegians, I think the word “quisling” is ripe for an update, since the US currently has an embarrassment of traitors worthy of such enshrinement.
Each week, I highlight those who, for personal gain, are aiding and abetting the criminal cabal operating out of the White House. Next week, I’ll ask TBR readers to consider all of the nominees, and the voting will begin for America’s Top Traitor. But first, let’s consider this week’s six-pack of quislings: