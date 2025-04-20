In this series I profile the most egregious enablers of the fascist regime presently vandalizing the US—and ask you, the reader, to choose the worst.
An inspiration for this series is Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborator in Norway whose villainy was so epic that his last name has become a synonym for traitor.
With apologies to Norwegians, I think the word “quisling” is ripe for an update, since the US currently has an embarrassment of traitors worthy of such enshrinement.
Each week, I highlight those who, for personal gain, are aiding and abetting the criminal cabal operating out of the White House. After I have profiled a number of Traitors of the Week, I’ll ask TBR readers to vote for America’s Top Traitor.
This week’s quisling is a scoundrel TBR readers have been nominating every week of this contest. At last, it’s his turn: