Vidkun Quisling (1887-1945), who headed Norway’s government and collaborated with the Nazis during his nation’s occupation. Shown here at his trial in Oslo, he was convicted and executed. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Welcome to the third installment of Traitor of the Week —TBR’s most widely-read series ever.

In this series I profile the most egregious enablers of the fascist regime presently vandalizing the US—and ask you, the reader, to choose the worst.

An inspiration for this series is Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborator in Norway whose villainy was so epic that his last name has become a synonym for traitor.

With apologies to Norwegians, I think the word “quisling” is ripe for an update, since the US currently has an embarrassment of traitors worthy of such enshrinement.

Each week, I highlight those who, for personal gain, are aiding and abetting the criminal cabal operating out of the White House. After I have profiled a number of Traitors of the Week, I’ll ask TBR readers to vote for America’s Top Traitor.

One final note: some readers have suggested that President Musk and his senile toady, Donald Trump, deserve Traitor of the Week honors. While they are undeniably pillaging the US and should be brought to justice in post-coup tribunals, they aren’t, strictly speaking, quislings—they are the occupying enemy with whom the quislings are collaborating.

Having clarified my brief, then, I offer for your consideration the latest Traitor of the Week. When I asked readers to name the quisling who had done the most damage to the US, this individual was a wildly popular choice. I think you’ll agree: