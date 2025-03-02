Vidkun Quisling (1887-1945), who headed Norway’s government and collaborated with the Nazis during his nation’s occupation. Shown here at his trial in Oslo, he was convicted and executed. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

This is the second installment of TBR’s Traitor of the Week series , in which I profile the most egregious enablers of the fascist regime presently vandalizing the US.

An inspiration for this series is Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborator in Norway whose villainy was so epic that his last name has become a synonym for traitor.

With apologies to Norwegians, I think the word “quisling” is ripe for an update, since the US currently has an embarrassment of traitors worthy of such enshrinement.

In this series, I highlight those who, for personal gain, are aiding and abetting the criminal cabal operating out of the White House. After I have profiled a number of Traitors of the Week, I’ll ask TBR readers to vote for America’s Top Traitor.

One final note: some readers have suggested that President Musk and his senile toady, Donald Trump, deserve Traitor of the Week honors. While they are undeniably pillaging the US and should be brought to justice in post-coup tribunals, they aren’t, strictly speaking, quislings—they are the occupying enemy with whom the quislings are collaborating. Having clarified my brief, then, I offer for your consideration the latest Traitor of the Week: