Vidkun Quisling (1887-1945), who headed Norway’s government and collaborated with the Nazis during his nation’s occupation. Shown here at his trial in Oslo, he was convicted and executed. (Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Welcome to the seventh installment of Traitor of the Week —TBR’s most popular series ever!

In this series I profile the most egregious enablers of the fascist regime presently vandalizing the US—and ask you, the reader, to choose the worst.

An inspiration for this series is Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborator in Norway whose villainy was so epic that his last name has become a synonym for traitor.

With apologies to Norwegians, I think the word “quisling” is ripe for an update, since the US currently has an embarrassment of traitors worthy of such enshrinement.

Each week, I highlight those who, for personal gain, are aiding and abetting the criminal cabal operating out of the White House. After I have profiled a number of Traitors of the Week, I’ll ask TBR readers to vote for America’s Top Traitor.

This week’s traitor is a relative newcomer to the Trump Crime Syndicate, but he’s already zoomed to the top of my leaderboard as one of the most odious quislings going. Let’s see if you agree: