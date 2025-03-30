In this series I profile the most egregious enablers of the fascist regime presently vandalizing the US—and ask you, the reader, to choose the worst.
An inspiration for this series is Vidkun Quisling, the Nazi collaborator in Norway whose villainy was so epic that his last name has become a synonym for traitor.
This week’s quisling is a very special one.
Most traitors in this series won’t be punished until their tribunals, but this loathsome chameleon just suffered a karmic—and possibly career-ending—comeuppance. It’s been a delicious spectacle to witness: