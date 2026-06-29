The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
6h

Happy Monday, TBRers!

Reply
Share
49 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Paul Ehrenzeller's avatar
Paul Ehrenzeller
6h

6 months from now at his next checkup, hoping there will be a 23rd specialist-coroner!

Reply
Share
6 replies
244 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture