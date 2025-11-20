Trump Boasts That His Funeral Will Have Much Bigger Turnout Than Cheney’s
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump boasted on Thursday that his funeral will draw a “much bigger crowd” than former Vice President Dick Cheney’s.
“Dick Cheney, who was a loser and a terrible person, will be lucky to get a thousand people at his funeral,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “My funeral will draw MILLIONS!”
Remarking that “nobody cares” about Cheney’s funeral, Trump said he expects the turnout at his funeral to set records, noting, “Every day, people say to me, ‘Sir, I can’t wait for that day to come.’”
As corporate media bend their knee to our deranged wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
When that day comes, how do you plan to mark it?
Well I certainly can’t wait.
Will his sons sell tickets to spit on his grave? They make money off of everything else, why not Dad’s funeral.