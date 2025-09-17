The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

Let’s follow their example: NO KINGS march on Oct 18. Save the date!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

Jimmy Kimmel should have stuck to acceptable comments, like suggesting that homeless people be executed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
257 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture