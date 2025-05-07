Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Vowing to usher in a “golden age of chocolate,” on Wednesday Donald J. Trump called for Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to be reopened.

“I saw a show about it on TV, and it never should have been allowed to close down,” he said. “It never would have happened if I was president.”

“What was done to Willy Wonka was a disgrace,” he said, adding that the chocolatier had been “treated very unfairly.”

“We used to make beautiful chocolate in this country,” he said. “We’re not winning at chocolate anymore.”

With Paula Zahn last week in Morristown.

My show last week in Morristown, NJ sold out, so I’m delighted to announce that I’ve scheduled one more show this year, at the beautiful McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, NJ. This will be my final show of 2025, and McCarter tickets sell quickly, so I’m giving this advance ticket alert to TBR readers. You can order your tickets here !

Leave a comment

Share