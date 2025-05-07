WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Vowing to usher in a “golden age of chocolate,” on Wednesday Donald J. Trump called for Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to be reopened.
“I saw a show about it on TV, and it never should have been allowed to close down,” he said. “It never would have happened if I was president.”
“What was done to Willy Wonka was a disgrace,” he said, adding that the chocolatier had been “treated very unfairly.”
“We used to make beautiful chocolate in this country,” he said. “We’re not winning at chocolate anymore.”
I forgot for a moment that this was Andy Borowitz - it seems so much like something Trump might have actually said!