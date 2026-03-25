Trump Claims Florida Failed to Count All 15,000 Ballots He Mailed In
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Hinting darkly that “there’s something going on,” Donald J. Trump on Wednesday blamed the Republican defeat in his home district in Florida on election officials’ failure to count the fifteen thousand ballots he mailed in.
“I had Eric, Don Jr., JD, and Little Marco shove ballots into every mailbox in Washington,” he said. “The fact that we still didn’t win is proof that voting by mail doesn’t work.”
He complained that “now I’m going to have to spend valuable time calling up the Florida Secretary of State and telling him to find me more votes.”
“This should never be allowed to happen in this country,” he said. “I have more important things to do with my time, like insider trading.”
Good evening, all!
Maybe he forgot to mail the other 1,499 votes. Tell him to look in the bathroom.