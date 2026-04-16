The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

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Andy Borowitz
1h

Very helpful of JD Vance to lecture the Pope about theology.

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Joanna Rysnik's avatar
Joanna Rysnik
1h

I just read the title and start laughing out loud. Every morning, without fail. The pic of lightning bolt striking the donald is so much classier than any one he ever presented of himself. Can't stop laughing. Thanks.

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