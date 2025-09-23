NEW YORK (The Borowitz Report)—In a threat-laden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Donald Trump commanded the entire population of planet Earth not to watch ABC at 11:30 Tuesday night.
“There is no one with any talent on ABC at 11:30,” Trump declared. “But if you defy me and watch, you are going straight to Hell.”
Trump was vague about the repercussions that would befall people who watch ABC at 11:30, but added, “It will do even greater damage than Tylenol.”
Closing his meandering speech with one final reminder, Trump declared, “That’s 10:30 Central Time.”
As corporate media continue to bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
Who’s watching ABC at 11:30 tonight?
I have never watched it before, but I think I will start tonight if I can stay awake that long.