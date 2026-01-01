Trump Cuts Ticket Prices at Kennedy Center 5000%
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a bold move to staunch the exodus of audiences from his renamed Kennedy Center, on Thursday Donald J. Trump announced that he was cutting ticket prices 5000 percent.
Trump announced the discount while wearing a sandwich board outside the once-fabled performing arts venue.
“Affordability is a Democrat hoax,” he told passersby. “Tickets to the Trump Kennedy Center have never been cheaper. In fact, we’re paying people to go.”
In what some observers called an act of desperation, Trump offered Venezuelan drug traffickers U.S. citizenship to become seat fillers.
I still want to rename Mar-a-Lago Guantanamo North. Can we work on that in ‘26?