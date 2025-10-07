Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

OSLO (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump reportedly “exploded with rage” on Tuesday after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Peace Prize to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In its official statement, the Nobel committee praised Newsom for “demonstrating his dedication to the principle of peace by preventing an armed conflict between California and Oregon.”

Though the committee did not bestow its prize on Trump, it did recognize him with a laser printed “certificate of participation.”

“Deciding who will win the Peace Prize is an exhausting and stressful process,” the committee stated. “Donald Trump’s entry gave us many hours of welcome laughter.”

Leave a comment

Share