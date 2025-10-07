OSLO (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump reportedly “exploded with rage” on Tuesday after the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2025 Peace Prize to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
In its official statement, the Nobel committee praised Newsom for “demonstrating his dedication to the principle of peace by preventing an armed conflict between California and Oregon.”
Though the committee did not bestow its prize on Trump, it did recognize him with a laser printed “certificate of participation.”
“Deciding who will win the Peace Prize is an exhausting and stressful process,” the committee stated. “Donald Trump’s entry gave us many hours of welcome laughter.”
As corporate media bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
Congratulations, Governor Newsom, for ending the bitter war between California and Oregon!
You know we’re in trouble when satire sounds like real news! Thanks for lightening up my mood this morning, Andy.