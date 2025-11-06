AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Stating, “I can see where this is going,” on Wednesday Donald J. Trump fled to Argentina, vowing never to return.

Speaking bitterly to reporters as he departed the White House, Trump said, “You take away people’s food, throw yourself a Great Gatsby party, and tear down the White House, and this is the thanks you get.”

Trump had hoped to leave the US on the luxury 747 given him by the Emir of Qatar, but once Tuesday’s election results became clear the Arab ruler swiftly withdrew the gift.

In a tersely worded statement, the Emir declared, “Fly coach, loser.”

In Buenos Aires, Trump was greeted by an angry anti-immigrant mob.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

