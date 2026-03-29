LEXINGTON, KY (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump was reportedly “apoplectic with rage” on Saturday after a tiny crowd showed up for his heavily-publicized “Pro Kings” rally.

An advance team led by Eric Trump had scheduled the event at Lexington, Kentucky’s Kroger Field, a stadium with a 61,000-seat capacity, but later engaged in what was called “an orgy of finger-pointing” after only 17 people turned out.

Taking to Truth Social, the elder Trump called the minuscule Pro Kings crowd a “total disgrace,” adding, “Especially this year, when we’re celebrating the 250th anniversary of the last time we had a King!”

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Just a few of the many far-left lunatic Antifa members I saw protesting in my hometown.

Thousands of TBR community members from around the world shared their No Kings stories in our live chat. Here are just a few of their posts. Share yours in the comment section!

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St. Paul, MN. Big event. Organizers are saying 200,000 participants and it certainly *felt* bigger than any of the previous two No Kings. Barnburner speech by Gov. Walz and appearances by Jane Fonda and innumerable local or organizational folks. Bruce Springsteen sang “Streets of Minneapolis” and Joan Baez followed with “The Times They Are a-Changing”. Parking was rough to find even three hours before the march kicked off!

Seattle: Estimates around 100,000 and pure joy was the vibe. I’ve been to all of the No Kings and this was by far the most chill and relaxing. I think we are learning how to show up. That said I want the protests to morph into actionable goals—voter registration and preventing voter suppression (SAVE Act) being most important. Andy if you can lead the charge with that agenda in your always inventive humorous way, that would be great. It’s gratifying to read comments from subscribers in other parts of the country.

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NYC (Manhattan) was the best one yet - SO many more people than the last one. People couldn’t even get off the subway at Columbus Circle (the 1 train) at 2 PM because the platform was totally jammed with marchers waiting to exit the station!

My husband & I protested in Buffalo NY. Haven’t missed a one. And, we got there early & were interviewed by a reporter from our local PBS/NPR station: BTPM (Buffalo-Toronto Public Media). We had at least several thousands of people, plus there were many smaller protests around western NY. WE THE PEOPLE, here, around our nation & the world are AWESOME!!!

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Massive turn out in Santa Fe, NM. All our No Kings have been heavily attended, but this one was the largest…some attending for the first time. So very uplifting. Great speakers and music, not to mention awesome signs. Here’s a new one that I loved: “Iran can’t block the flow of solar energy.”

St. Paul, Minnesota (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Our protest in North Charleston, SC, was even bigger than last fall’s!! So good to be around likeminded peeps! I couldn’t quite climb the incline to the sidewalk, so a gentleman up there leaned way down and offered his hand to pull me up. That’s the beautiful vibe among participants, young & old!

We had several hundred very charged up Americans in Lisbon, Portugal today! We had 4 excellent speakers and terrific chanting together between speakers. Thank you to AMPT UP - AMERICANS IN PORTUGAL UNITED IN PROTEST.

Pasadena, CA - the best sign I saw here today: “The Dumbest Motherf#cker on Earth & the Prez Should Be Two Different People”

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Jesse Welles & Joan Baez: “No Kings”

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