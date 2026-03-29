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Andy Borowitz
9h

it was a great day, my friends! Thanks to everyone who protested or cheered on the protesters. Onto the midterms.

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stine braxling
9h

Colville, Washington has a population of 5,000 people. We had 350 protesters. One of my signs said: ”thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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