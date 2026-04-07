The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
21m

What distraction will Trump try next? Bring your A game, TBR community!

Reply
Share
7 replies
Eleanor (Ellie) J. Fox's avatar
Eleanor (Ellie) J. Fox
21m

HOW do we make Congress impeach him in these 2 weeks???

Reply
Share
15 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
121 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture