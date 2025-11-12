The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

WASHINGTON—Visiting the White House on Monday, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said he was “utterly horrified by the scale of destruction” he found there.

“This place has been flattened, reduced to rubble,” he said. “It is like nothing I have ever seen.”

Al-Sharaa pledged that Syria would do “everything we can” to aid in the White House’s reconstruction, telling Donald Trump, “Mr. President, you must find who did this and bring them to justice.”

And the Fallen Arch de Trump

