The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
3h

Matt Gaetz is hopping mad--his resume is a match for Ghislaine's!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
Robert Cadigan's avatar
Robert Cadigan
3h

“President Trump added that Ms. Maxwell had criminal justice experience like no other AG in history. The President noted that it was unfortunate that Roy Cohn and Rudy Giuliani did not live long enough to receive this honor. A reporter from Fox News reminded the President that Rudy was still alive. The President responded, “then who did I bury on my golf course?”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
295 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture