OSLO, NORWAY (The Borowitz Report)—After promising on Truth Social that the gathering would be “wild,” on Friday Donald J. Trump summoned angry supporters to a rally outside the headquarters of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
Urging his irate loyalists to “stop the steal,” Trump declared, “If you want to win the Nobel Peace Prize, you’ve got to fight like hell.”
In a brief public statement, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said, “What a fucking baby.”
As corporate media bend their knee to our senile wannabe dictator, I have never been more grateful that I don’t work for one of these craven companies. I work for you.
