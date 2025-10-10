Spencer Platt/Getty Images

OSLO, NORWAY (The Borowitz Report)—After promising on Truth Social that the gathering would be “wild,” on Friday Donald J. Trump summoned angry supporters to a rally outside the headquarters of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Urging his irate loyalists to “stop the steal,” Trump declared, “If you want to win the Nobel Peace Prize, you’ve got to fight like hell.”

In a brief public statement, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said, “What a fucking baby.”

