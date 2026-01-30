The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
2h

You how Ted Nugent feels about the 2nd Amendment? That's how I feel about the 1st. Thanks for your support.

P.M. Carpenter
2h

Andy, I took a shot at my own "Borowitz Report" report —

'Tom Homan Investigated for Returning $50,000 Bribe'

WASHINGTON—Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered Justice Department prosecutors to investigate “border czar” Tom Homan’s return of $50,000 in cash, which he accepted as a bribe from undercover FBI agents in a 2024 sting operation.

“Returning graft goes against every principle cherished by President Trump,” said Bondi in a statement released today. “We won’t stand for it,” she said. “Tom took the money, and by God he should have kept it. Donald would have.”

more... https://pmcarpenter.substack.com/p/tom-homan-investigated-for-returning

